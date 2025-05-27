"I didn't sleep": Aneke on MK Dons' all-or-nothing clash with Mansfield

The striker spoke fondly of his time at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrating promotions is not something new for Charlton Athletic’s Chuks Aneke.

Sunday saw the striker, alongside fellow former MK Dons men Tennai Watson and Conor Coventry, secure promotion to the Championship after the Addicks saw past Leyton Orient at Wembley in the play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Six years ago though, Aneke was embarking on a similar winner-takes-all game for promotion, this time at MK1 against Mansfield Town. Under Paul Tisdale, Dons had recovered their promotion aspirations in the final quarter of the season, and went head-to-head with David Flitcroft’s Stags who were also vying for third spot and the final promotion spot.

“The night before [the final day of the 2018/19 season], I didn’t sleep!” Aneke said, speaking to SkyBet. “It’s part and parcel of the game – you get used to it and you start to enjoy that type of pressure. You want to be a part of those moments.”

The 18/19 season was head-and-shoulders the best of Aneke’s three years at Stadium MK, and arguably the best of his career with 19 goals in 41 appearances. He had to wait for his opportunity though. Arriving injured, Aneke never played for Karl Robinson, who signed him from Belgian side Waregem. Scoring some sensational goals along the way - notably his thunderbolt against Peterborough United - Dons suffered relegation in 2018 but immediately bounced back.

Despite securing their return to League One and his impressive goal tally for the club, Aneke departed at the end of the season for Charlton Athletic. With a record of 33 goals from 94 appearances, the striker holds Dons in high regard to his day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I had a fantastic time at MK Dons, with some fantastic people. There was great energy around, I scored some fantastic goals, and I have fond memories from my time there. I wish nothing but the best for everyone at the club.”

Alex Gilbey, who too would soon join Charlton, is now the only remaining player to be a part of Aneke’s team at Dons, following the retirement of Dean Lewington at the end of the season.

Aneke was full of praise for the retiring captain, adding: “Dean was the 'skip’– as you would expect, would hold everyone accountable. He was a very good player, and you had to do it right around Skip.

“He’s had a fantastic career, and his longevity speaks to the type of man he is. I wish him nothing but the best in whatever he goes on to do.”