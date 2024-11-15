In-form Cheltenham not to be underestimated, says Dons boss

Cheltenham Town | Getty Images

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey spoke ahead of tomorrow’s game against Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town’s league position heading to Stadium MK deceives how tough a prospect MK Dons face in seeking their fifth league win in a row, says Scott Lindsey.

While the head coach will not be in the dugout due to suspension, Lindsey spoke highly of opposite number Michael Flynn after leading the Robins to a seven game unbeaten run of their own, climbing the table to 16th in recent weeks.

Dons too have put together a decent run of their own, winning four in a row in the fourth tier to climb into sixth spot in the division, having been 19th when Lindsey took over in September.

Good friends with Flynn, Lindsey spoke up his achievements at Whaddon Road since taking over in the summer, and feels Dons will have a task on their hands to claim a fifth straight win to further solidify themselves in the play-off spots.

“Flynny has done really well there,” said Lindsey. “He's a good friend of mine. He's an experience manager, and I know him really well.

“Looking at their current form, they're unbeaten in seven, and five of those have been wins. We know it will be a tough game. They've got some real attacking threats who we're mindful of, and they have a clear way of playing.

“But we also don't know exactly what they will do - they've played a back four and a back five, so it's difficult to prepare for. I'll be looking at a few bits and pieces to be clear whatever they do.”

Despite Cheltenham’s good form heading into the game, Lindsey said his side too are in great nick too, and feels they are improving week-on-week, with only one loss in the league since he took over.

He continued: “We're in a good place, the players are doing extremely well and are playing well too. We want to keep performing, keep playing well. I'm pleased with the way we've been just lately, we've had a good week of training and we're in a good place.

“Against Swindon, it was our best performance so far, in terms of how I want us to look. In the first-half, we were controlled, dominant. But when we don’t look so controlled, we're still putting the ball in the net so long may that continue.

“But I want us to be controlled, in a possession-based manner and score goals as well.”