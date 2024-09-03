"It's not good enough": Keeper McGill on Dons' defeat at Salford

Goalkeeper Tom McGill with Salford striker Hakeeb Adelakun | Getty Images

The shot-stopper, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion reacted to Monday night’s defeat to Salford City

Goalkeeper Tom McGill hopes MK Dons’ early season form is just a blip after they were beaten for a third time in four League Two games on Monday.

Frankie Okoronkwo’s 42nd minute strike was the difference between the sides as Salford City were 1-0 winners at the Peninsula Stadium, their first win over Dons.

Dons were guilty of wasting chances before and after the only goal of the game, just as they were against Bradford City and Colchester United when they were beaten previously, but after slumping to 19th in the table, McGill said the dressing room was a very down place in Manchester afterwards.

“The feeling is that we've won one in four and it's not good enough,” he said. “We are coming away from the pitch thinking we've dominated, we've created chances and had spells where we look really, really good.

“We've played four very different teams now, and we've always found a team to break them down and create moments. It's disappointing because we're coming away from another loss, but we know we're doing the right thing.

“It's a blip, it has come at the start so when we find our feet, we'll be scoring goals, creating more chances, being clinical and ruthless at both ends. That's the difference at the moment and I believe that will come.”

Chances came and went for the likes of Alex Gilbey, Callum Hendry against his old club, and Joe Tomlinson who netted twice in the same fixture last season, while Tommy Leigh saw a late strike tipped onto the post.

With just four goals scored in their first four games too, despite having 40 shots on goal, the keeper said it was not just a case of being more clinical in front of goal.

McGill continued: “We need to pick and choose our moments better at times. We have to be more clinical, but we've got good enough players to move the ball better. No-one means to miss chances, you see when things go right for them just how good they are. We just have to keep the belief.

“The energy of the group will make it work, will always create chances and will always have big moments in the game. But overall, it's one win in four so it's a disappointing night.

“They did their research, on the night they got it right. We still created chances, did our bit, we all ran and gave their all. On another night, we take our early chances, keep the back door shut and it's a more obvious result. It's a tough one to take.”