Leko is 'there or thereabouts' to make his long-awaited MK Dons return
Attacker Jonathan Leko has been given the green light to be a part of the MK Dons first-team fold again after more than a year out.
The 25-year-old suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury last February, and has been in rehab since. Making a tentative return to football last week during Dons’ county cup game against Bracknell Town, Leko has trained this week with Ben Gladwin’s squad, and has been granted a full return, meaning he can now be available for selection again for the first-team.
“Leks trained incredibly this week, and looked really good,” said Gladwin. “He's there or thereabouts now, and he has the green light to get going.
“We have to see how ready he is now to play in the league, and you never know until you see it. His attitude has been brilliant, and I'm so pleased for him.”
While Leko is in line for a return, the treatment room is a busy one at Stadium MK. Aaron Nemane, Travis Patterson and Jay Williams all missed out on last Saturday’s game against Port Vale, while Sam Sherring’s ongoing issues have kept him out of the squad since January 21.
Offering an update, Gladwin said: “Aaron Nemane is back on the grass and has been working with the physios and the strength and conditioning coaches, but I'm not sure if he will be ready in time for the weekend (against Cheltenham), but possibly Tuesday (against Carlisle United).
“Travis is out for another couple of weeks with his ankle, while Jay Williams is being diagnosed and they're going to make the best decision for him. There is not much change with Sam Sherring, I need to catch up with that one.”
