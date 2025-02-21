Lindsey calls out for time, patience, consistency and continuity at MK Dons

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons head coach discussed the problems he is facing of late

Not all troubles can be seen from the outside, and that has been the case for Scott Lindsey since taking over at MK Dons.

Far from the cruise to the League Two title many had hoped and indeed predicted when the former Crawley Town boss swaggered into MK1 to take over from Mike Williamson, the club currently labour almost exactly where they were when he took over, and cracks are beginning now to visibly widen. With just two wins in three months seeing the side drop like a stone down the table after the honeymoon period of Lindsey’s tenure wore off.

The issues he faces are numerous: the team are not gelling or performing well on the pitch, with many of his keenly fancied stars not reaching the levels they have done before; continuity and consistency in terms of personnel has been next to non-existent; the club itself too is going through a huge transition behind-the-scenes following Fahad Al Ghanim’s takeover in the summer.

“It does take time, it doesn't happen overnight,” said the head coach when discussing the issues he is facing in trying to get Dons in shape. While his success appeared to happen quickly in his former post, his promotion with Crawley in fact came 18 months after he took over in West Sussex.

“I've been in his job for five months,” he continued. “The managers at the top of the division, of the top seven, I think only (Port Vale manager) Darren Moore has been there less than a year.

“I had the same (issues) at my previous club. When I went there we were third from bottom and there were so many things wrong in terms of not just the playing squad but the culture of the club too. We're not as bad as that was but there is definitely things that need improving here and we're working hard to make sure that improves day-on-day.

“The culture here is different but it needs to be a place the players can work hard together and be connected. I think I'm really good at creating that good culture.

“It takes time, and there has been a lot of stuff to sort out here. It's not easy, but we're getting there. It's small steps and the steps we're making are forwards.”

Getting a consistent starting 11 has also been an issue for Lindsey. Left with a heavy playing squad by the former regime, the head coach said he has had to observe and draw conclusions on players in games rather than just in training in the midst of the season, while the big turnover of players during his only transfer window thus far has also added to the instability of his side.

He said: “I've had 24 games here, and so far we've had nine different combinations of defences, and on top of that we've had three different keepers. We've had no consistency with that.

“Overall, I've used 34 players in the 24 games as well which is bonkers really. But with injuries, and giving everyone a fair assessment, we've had to do that. It is a part of the process of what we're doing.

“There has been a big turnover of players, and we're not settled yet. It has been hard for continuity and consistency.”