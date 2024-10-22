Lindsey targets winning streaks as he sets out his MK Dons ambitions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

MK Dons’ head coach looks ahead to tonight’s game against Accrington Stanley

Scott Lindsey wants to get his first home win at Stadium MK and wants MK Dons to finally win back-to-back games for the first time since March when they take on Accrington Stanley tonight - but he doesn’t want to stop there.

Not one to hide behind veiled statements, the head coach boldly declared the club to be the biggest in League Two on Saturday following their 3-1 win over Morecambe, and backed it up ahead of the game tonight by stating his intent for this season too - nothing other than promotion will do.

First though, he must get over two hurdles - winning at his third attempt at MK1, and winning two in a row.

“I want to get my first home win out of the way,” he said. “If we're going to be serious about what we want to do, we want to start winning, not just back-to-back, but four and five, real clusters of win streaks.

“When you start winning three, four, five, six in a row, you find yourself where you want to be. We need to become a machine, churning out wins. You only need to do it four or five times a season and you find yourselves in and around it.

“I'm not going to hide behind anything, I'm brave enough to say my aim is to get promoted. We're a little bit behind the eight ball at the moment, we're playing catch-up, but we're doing it quite well.”

To kick-start that run though, Dons must first see past Accrington. Though sat 19th in League Two, Stanley have won three in a row in the division to lift them away from the drop zone, and offer Dons something of a conundrum on their visit to Stadium MK.

Lindsey said of John Doolan’s side: “They've won their last three in the league. I watched a lot of them in the last couple of days. You can see they've got a real togetherness, a real fighting spirit.

“It's difficult to prepare for because they've played with a back four and a back three, so it's difficult to work out what we think they will do. When that happens, you can concentrate more so on yourselves and our own preparation.”