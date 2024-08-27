Midfield 'monster' Evans makes a strong impression in first MK Dons start

Connor Evans | Jane Russell

The versatile Welshman made a big impression on his first MK Dons start

As full debuts go, Connor Evans can be plenty pleased with his first impression for MK Dons.

Making his first appearance at Stadium MK in the centre of the park, playing alongside experienced Tom Carroll, Evans raised plenty of eyebrows with his performance against Carlisle United as Dons cruised to a 3-0 win. Captain Alex Gilbey described him as a ‘monster’ even admitting he was not expecting such an adept showing from the 27-year-old.

This time last year, even mentioning the new city would have been taboo for the Welshman, given his loan status at AFC Wimbledon. Making 17 appearances for the south Londoners, he was recalled to parent club Stockport County where he duly helped them motor towards the League Two title, netting six goals in 18 outings, including a stunner against Dons.

The first through the busy entrance at Stadium MK this summer, Evans’ injury in the first pre-season game of the season had made him a bit of an afterthought in the opening exchanges this season. But after coming on as a late substitute against Colchester, narrowly heading wide what could have been an equaliser in Essex, he started in midfield against Carlisle, and helped run the show.

“People couldn't get near him,” said Gilbey, lauding his team-mate. “They're the players we want to play with. If we can bring more quality in, it's a plus for everyone.

“He was a monster. I wasn't expecting to see him winning sliding tackles, winning headers, he was unbelievable.”

Injury struck at the worst time for Evans. A second-half substitute against Barnet in early July, a rough challenge sent him crashing into the metal fencing surrounding the pitch at AFC Dunstable, a scan revealing a rupture forcing him to remain sidelined for the remainder of pre-season.

But he looked as though he had barely missed a beat against Carlisle, something which pleased but did not surprise head coach Mike Williamson.

He said: “We were disappointed to lose him in pre-season, but he's got his head down and worked his socks off and really typified our performance.

“He's a very, very good footballer. We could drop him anywhere on the pitch. He's got an awareness about him, he's got experience and a calm about him.

“He's got everything - he's got a footballing brain, he sees things clearly, he threatens all over. He can run forward, nick a yard, he can manipulate the ball. We'll look after him now, we've got to look after a few.”