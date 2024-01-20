MK Dons 1-2 Morecambe - Relive the game as it happened
MK Dons play their first home game of 2024, taking on Morecambe at Stadium MK
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Morecambe - LIVE
Good afternoon!
Finally, we're back at Stadium MK!
New faces in the MK Dons squad
Dons made two signings on Friday ahead of today's game, bringing in Aston Villa keeper Filip Marschall and Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate - both on loan
More on Filip Marschall
MK Dons signed keeper Filip on loan from Aston Villa yesterday.
More on Lewis Bate
Dons also added Lewis Bate to their ranks on loan from Leeds
Today's line-up
Filip Marschall gets his first start in Dons colours this afternoon as he goes straight into the side to face Morecambe.
Dean Lewington and Cameron Norman drop to the bench, with Daniel Harvie and Ethan Robson returning
Team: Marschall, O'Hora, Harvie, Williams, Tomlinson, Lofthouse, Robson, Payne, Gilbey, Kemp, Dean
Subs: Kelly, Norman, Lewington, Smith, Bate, Leko, Harrison
Morecambe's team to face MK Dons
Kick-off
Away we go!
1 min: GOAL! Dean gives Dons the lead
What a start! Max Dean finds the bottom corner inside the first 90 seconds, hitting the ball on the spin from just inside the penalty area, picking out the bottom corner!
That's three against Morecambe this season for the teenager as MK Dons lead 1-0
6 mins: Lofthouse cuts it out
A cross from the Morecambe right is arrowing towards Adam Mayor, but Lofthouse reads it really well and cuts just in front of the Morecambe man to eliminate the danger.
9 mins: Scrappy stuff
A free kick is launched into the area from Morecambe, Marschall comes through a crowd of players to try and claim it, but he only gets half a hand to it before Harvie eventually clears.
Morecambe, since going behind, have probably been the better side so far