No reason to panic so early in the season, says Dons' Offord

Luke Offord | Jane Russell

Former Crewe Alexandra skipper Luke Offord spoke ahead of today’s game against Carlisle United

Despite picking up no points from a possible six at the start of the season, Luke Offord said there is no reason to panic at Stadium MK.

MK Dons have lost all three of their opening matches - two of them in League Two - to leave them 23rd in the division. But despite the results, summer signing Offord believes things could have been a lot different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In both games against Bradford and Colchester, Dons had more than two third of possession but failed to convert it into points, despite having had plenty of chances to do so.

And with a bit more cutting edge, Offord believes Dons’ season so far could have been a much different story.

“It happens in football, teams will score against you,” he said. “If we get the first goal, we can push on from there.

“We've obviously not got the results we wanted, but it could have looked a lot different. If you look at the first two league games, we've looked like scoring and it could have gone either way. We're sat here with no points but we'll keep working hard and hopefully it will change for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've dominated the games, we've created chances. We've got to stay positive, we're only two games into the season. There are 46 games in the season, and in his league anything can happen. You can win three, four, five games in a row and jump into the top three so it can change like that.”

With Dons taking on Carlisle today (Saturday), they have the chance to get points on the board, but Offord admits it will not be an easy task against the Cumbrians.

He added: “I've played Carlisle a few times, and they've got a good squad, good players and a manager who has got them out of this league. It won't be easy, but we've got to win our battles, and hopefully we'll get the win.”