Win would be 'exactly what we need' for Williamson and MK Dons

MK Dons boss Mike Williamson looks ahead to tomorrow’s game with Carlisle United

A win at home against Carlisle United would settle everyone at Stadium MK, according to head coach Mike Williamson.

Dons endured a tough opening week of the season, losing three games in both league and cup action, conceding nine goals and scoring just once.

Their two league losses against Bradford City and Colchester United mean they go into Saturday’s game with the Cumbrians 23rd in the table, having been heavily tipped to not only secure promotion but to win League Two outright this term.

A win on Saturday though would settled everyone’s nerves, said Williamson, but he admitted Dons will have to improve on the field for that to happen.

“I think it's exactly what we need,” he said. “We're not making excuses, the performances haven’t been where we want them to be. We always talk about stacking the odds so heavily in our favour that any counterattacks or refereeing decisions don't hurt us, but we haven't managed to get the points on the board.

“But we're all in good spirits, we've been working extremely hard this week and we're looking forward to a tough test.

“We've got a very experienced squad, and as a club, a win will settle everything down. And it will help a couple of the lads as well. You go into a new season, sometimes with a new team, and that first win just settles everything down. You want that feeling, and that connection with the fans.”

Williamson is no stranger to Carlisle boss Paul Simpson. The pair crossed paths at Newcastle United, when Simpson took up a coaching role in Steve McClaren’s staff at St James’ Park while the future Dons boss was a player.

And having picking up their first win of the new season last week after being relegated to League Two, Williamson believes Carlisle will arrive at Stadium MK eager to get their own season up and running.

He continued: “They're a strong, physical and experienced team. I've worked with their manager, he's a hard worker, he's a good guy, he knows his stuff.

“Everyone has something to prove in this game, and for us, Carlisle will pose an incredible challenge. They'll be looking to bounce straight back up, but we're looking for our first win.

“We're not far off, but we've got to make sure we come out on the right side of the performance.”