"Our biggest test yet": MK Dons boss on facing Chesterfield

Scott Lindsey looked ahead to tonight’s game against Chesterfield at Stadium MK

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey predicts the biggest test since he took over when his side take on Chesterfield at Stadium MK this evening (Tuesday).

Though 16 days without a game, Dons head into the clash with five wins on the spin in League Two, but take on the newly promoted Spireites who sit two places and two points behind them in the standings.

Paul Cook’s men have won three and lost three of their last six games, most recently a 2-0 defeat to League One side Exeter City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Despite having played league leaders Port Vale during his two-months in charge so far, Lindsey believes Chesterfield will pose his side the biggest challenge since he took over in September, admitting he has enjoyed watching the Derbyshire side’s games in preparation for the fixture.

“They're a really good side,” Lindsey said. “They've been inconsistent with results but not performances. I've been really impressed by them, and really enjoyed the last couple of weeks watching them.

“They've had some injuries in their camp but they look capable. I think it will be our toughest test until now, and we've played some really good sides, but this will be the toughest. We will have to be at our very best to get something from the game.

“I think they're a really good side, they pass it, play some really good football and have some attacking threats. It will be a really difficult game.”

Lindsey continued: “Paul Cook is a brilliant manager, really experienced and his sides have always done well and played good football. I've been a fan of his from afar, and I like watching his sides play, so watching them this week has been enjoyable.

“We've had 16 days since we last played, we've done a lot of work on the training ground, and hopefully we're ready to go again on Tuesday.”