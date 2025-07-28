Personal pride is driving Dons striker Hendry to make amends

The front man wants to make up for last season

Last season was a disappointment for everyone involved at MK Dons, not least striker Callum Hendry.

The 27-year-old striker netted just four goals since his move from Salford City last summer, his lowest return since 2020/21. And with the team limping through five head coaches to finish 19th in League Two, it has been a miserable 12 months.

As much as Hendry wants to make up for last season from a club perspective, he is driven to do it from a personal perspective too.

“I didn’t have a good season last year, I’m definitely not happy with myself,” he said. “But I have to put that to bed and start making amends this year. When I get a chance, I’ll work my socks off and hopefully goals come along, because they certainly used to so I need to start doing it again.

“We have to put things right after last year, but it’s a personal thing as well. I want to have a good season. The fans deserve a good season too, so hopefully we can give them one.

“There was a lot of talk last year, the fans know as we all do, and talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words, and we have to put a performance on and make sure we start the season well. We’ve got to start early and see how we get on.”

Netting Dons’ only goal in the final pre-season game of the summer against Stevenage on Saturday, with the side going down 2-1 at the Lamex Stadium, Hendry admitted he has to make the best of the opportunities he is given by head coach Paul Warne, who has recruited heavily in his front-line this summer.

The striker continued: “I don’t like to be known as a hard-working striker because I think hard work is a given. Every footballer should tick that box first as a professional. I’m delighted to have gotten a goal. If and when I get a chance I need to make sure I take it when the real stuff starts.

“It’s all I can do when I get a chance, whether it’s pre-season, a cup game, a league game.”