'Random' League Two can change from game-to-game, says Dons midfielder

The ex-Stockport County midfielder knows what this level is all about

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expecting good football every week in League Two is simply not on the menu, MK Dons midfielder Will Collar says.

The 28-year-old is no stranger to the fourth tier, having played two seasons in the fourth tier with Stockport County prior to his move to Stadium MK in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The varying qualities not just from club-to-club but from game-to-game have been an eye-opener this season, but that is just par for the course according to Collar.

“It’s just League Two football,” he said. “Whenever I’ve played here, it’s just so random, you never really know what you’re going to get, game-to-game. Anyone can beat anyone, it’s a really random league.

“It’s not a very nice league in terms of the football played, but that’s when you have to ground games out.”

And grind it out they had to on Saturday when Dons beat Shrewsbury 2-1 at Croud Meadow. While Michael Appleton’s side were chasing only their second win of the season, they made for a nervous end for Dons when Chuks Aneke scored with 14 minutes to go, halving Dons’ advantage going into the end of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding on for victory though, Dons picked up their first and only win of the month, one which moved them up to ninth in the table after ten games, seven points from early pace-setters Walsall and within touching distance of several clubs around them.

Having started the season going five unbeaten, Collar believes the win over Shrewsbury could spark another run of wins for Dons, one which could help them make further ground in the table.

He said: “Wins can spark little runs for you. We’ve had a sticky patch but we want to start a new run now. We had a run at the start of the season where we looked really good, have hit our sticky patch but we can go on another run now.

“It can change really quickly in this league in my experience. It chops and changes, and it can go right down to the final games.

“We’re in a decent position, of course we’d like to be higher as any team would but hopefully we’ll get a few more bodies back in a few weeks and we can start kicking on.”