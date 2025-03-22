Relieved Gladwin felt MK Dons should have won by bigger margin

The MK Dons interim head coach spoke after the 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town on Saturday

Ben Gladwin felt MK Dons could and should have won by a much bigger margin after winning by the odd goal against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Returning Jack Sanders headed home after nine minutes at the EV Charger Points Stadium to secure Gladwin’s second win in charge of the side, but there were plenty of chances which went awry.

Callum Hendry, Alex Gilbey and Danilo Orsi all had efforts wide of the mark, while Joe Tomlinson and Laurence Maguire forced top-drawer saves from Robins keeper Joe Day to keep the margin to just one goal.

Speaking afterwards, Gladwin admitted he was relieved to get the win over the line.

“I'm relieved because of the scoreline - I think we should have had more goal. It's a massive, massive moment. We have the opportunity to go again on Tuesday to go back-to-back, and there is more energy in the dressing room again. I'm really pleased and proud of them.

“We've all been concentrating on finding the right mindset, we have to make sure the energy is right and we got that right. We set the team some clear targets, and we started with some real intent. They smashed them out the window. We were on the front foot, full of energy, fighting and we really wanted it. As long as we have that every week, we have a chance to win each week.

“Ultimately, it comes down to results. If we draw that game 1-1, the negative feelings come back but to get the win gives us something to build on going forwards.”