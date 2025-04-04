Replacement for Lindsey as MK Dons head coach could be announced next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The hunt for Scott Lindsey’s replacement could be coming to an end

A decision to appoint a permanent head coach at MK Dons could be made next week when owner Fahad Al Ghanim flies into the UK.

More than a month since Scott Lindsey was sacked, the club have limped on under the interim watch of Ben Gladwin, who has picked up seven points from a possible 18 to help keep the team’s head above water at the wrong end of League Two.

After back-to-back thumpings though, losing 4-2 to Fleetwood last Saturday before Wednesday night’s 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Notts County, pressure has built on the club to announce Lindsey’s replacement with six games to go.

With Gladwin set to take charge of Saturday’s home clash with Barrow, a new head coach could be in place towards the end of next week, according to CEO Neil Hart.

“Liam (Sweeting) and I have interviewed lots of candidates, we've had unprecedented interest,” he said on MKFM.

“We've run a comprehensive and exhaustive process, we're now at the end of that, the ownership group are in town next week, they'll meet the final candidates and then we'll bring it to a close.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, we all know we need a new head coach, the players want it, the staff want it, the fans want it, I want it.

“Hopefully, we're coming towards the end of that process now, so watch this space, bear with us, and please stick with the team.

“We'd like to get them in for the back end of the season because having those final few games and that time with the players will allow them to assess, moving into next season. With a really good pre-season under our belts, we can hit the ground running next season.”