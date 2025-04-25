Skipper's heart is 'not quite ready' for retirement
Saturday could be an emotional day for Dean Lewington, and he is not sure how he will handle his final game at Stadium MK.
The 40-year-old hangs up his boots at the end of the season after a stellar career, spanning nearly 950 games in 21 years. Though he has only made nine appearances this season, he looks set to play a part in MK Dons’ game with Grimsby Town, with the match titled as a tribute to the club captain.
Usually one to deflect personal praise and to downplay his own accolades, Lewington will have nowhere to hide on Saturday, and he admitted he is not quite ready for it.
“I don’t think you ever can be,” said the skipper. “If you love something and love doing something, it’s brought you so much happiness and you still enjoy doing it, you never want to stop. But everything has a time and a place, and I know it’s time to stop. My heart is not quite ready yet though.
“I’m fairly flat-line most of the time, I don’t really worry too much. Records and stuff are just lists you are top of. But this is the end of a career, it is going to feel different. It means so much to me, it’s my life. Hopefully I won’t (feel too emotional) and hopefully I’ll be alright!”
With Dons unable to finish any higher than 17th this season, the lowest in the club’s history, Lewington admitted he has not felt a part of the team for long periods, meaning his final season does not leave him with a fairy tale ending.
He admitted: “I’ve felt distant from the team this season. I’ve not been involved in squads, not been to half the games, so it has been a weird season. When we were coming back in pre-season, I knew this would be the last one.
