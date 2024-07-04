"The Reds' outstanding player": What Dons are getting from Kelly
MK Dons have signed one of the key men in Crawley Town’s promotion winning side.
The 28-year-old’s departure is the latest to leave the Broadfield Stadium, with seven of their promotion winning side now with new clubs, but it is Kelly’s exit which will be most heavily felt, according to Mark Dunford, Editor of Sussex World.
Having spent a year at Crawley, Kelly made 45 appearances and scored six goals for the club, but Dunford said it was his wider game which proved so popular for the Reds.
He said: “Danilo Orsi may have taken a lot of the headlines last season for Crawley for his goals, and Corey Addai gave some eye-catching displays and was vital in Crawley's promotion.
“But arguably Liam Kelly was the Reds standout player - and that culminated with three consecutive Man of the Match awards in the three play-off games. Dons fans will have seen what Kelly is all about in the semi-finals.
“He has an unbelievable engine. I lost count of the amount of games where he covered every blade of grass.
“He is capable of playing that defensive midfield pivot role and also in the number 10 creative role.”
He continued: “He turns defence into attack in a second and can change a game with one killer pass. And he is capable of scoring the odd worldie too.
“Of all the players Crawley have parted ways with this summer so far - and that's seven - Kelly could just be the biggest loss and hit fans the hardest. He would be more than capable of playing in League One, it's a shame we won't get to see him do that in a Reds shirt.”
