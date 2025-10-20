“When you enjoy it, you play at your best": A weight lifted off Kelly's shoulders

The midfielder is enjoying life at MK Dons this season

A weight has been lifted off Liam Kelly’s shoulders and he now feels like he is playing his best football at MK Dons.

The 29-year-old admitted the expectation weighed heavy on him last season after his move from Crawley Town, and it impact on his performances on the field as Dons limped to a 19th place finish in League Two.

This term though, Kelly has emerged as one of Dons’ key men in midfield, playing with a freedom handed to him by head coach Paul Warne, culminating in his EFL Team of the Week inclusion last week.

“It’s down to the way the gaffer lets us play,” Kelly said. “We’ve been working really hard, it was tough in pre-season but you need that in your body. I’m feeling fit and enjoying my football which is the main thing.

“When you enjoy it again, you can play at your best. When you look at who is around me - Will, Gilbs, Mendez and Pato, it’s always going to be enjoyable and fun.

“It all starts in pre-season. I’ve come back well, and I’m reaping the rewards of that. With the squad we’ve got here, you know you have to be on it Monday to Friday and into Saturday because there’s Kane (Thompson-Sommers) on the bench, Dan (Crowley) on the bench ready to come on, there is a lot of competition.

“You’ve got to enjoy that sort of pressure and hopefully I can stay in the team.”

On Saturday, Kelly watched as his midfield counterparts Will Collar and Alex Gilbey found the back of the net in the 3-1 win over Crewe Alexandra, moving the side up to second in League Two.

Scoring only one goal since his move from Crawley last summer, Kelly admitted he would like to add more goals to his game but as long as the side is winning, he does not mind seeing others take the glory.

“I hope so!” he said when asked if he was next to get a goal. “To be fair I only got one last season, and I’m happy whenever anyone scores really. I think most of us have scored this season, so it’s a key component of this team to be scoring from anywhere really. Hopefully the time will come.

“Since I’ve been here, Gilbs has always got goals and Will was the same at Stockport. That’s what we brought him in for. I’m delighted for both of them, but especially Will. He wasn’t in the team at the beginning, and now he has found his rhythm.”