I took my family to meet Santa in the Scottish Highlands at Macdonald Aviemore Resort

A festive Santa weekend in Aviemore where the kids are the hotel’s most important guests.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort has become synonymous with snow and winter pursuits in Scotland over the past 50 years. A holiday here has been part of Christmas memories for generations of families and the staff are dedicated to making sure children have a great stay. This year, demand continues for the resort’s festive events and we visited for the full Santa Weekend experience.

Located in the heart of Cairngorms National Park, the resort’s picturesque landscape is transformed each year into a magical winter setting surrounded by lochside paths, forest trails and scenic mountain ranges primed for skiing. There’s even a beach 15 minutes away - the pristine sands of Loch Morlich with Scotland's only fresh water award-winning beach with spectacular views of the snow-clad peaks of the northern Cairngorms.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort’s roster of festive events and experiences, range from private dining and themed party nights to ice skating and luxury shopping on-site. The team create magical family experiences where little ones can meet Santa in his grotto and interact with the UK’s only free-range reindeer herd.

The resort also boasts an indoor children’s play area, cinema with themed movie nights, and its highly experienced entertainment team who are responsible for delivering this year’s pantomime production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’.

The resort has strong links with local experiences, including the Highland Wildlife Park, Loch Morlich, Landmark Adventure Park, and the Strathspey Railway steam train which adds to the family holiday in the north of Scotland.

Meeting Santa in the Highlands

Part of the magic of the trip is when children have the chance to meet Santa in his woodland grotto, visiting the elves workshop before being introduced to real reindeer. The Cairngorm reindeer herd, first introduced in 1952 by Swede Mikel Utsi, is the only free-ranging herd found in Britain, roaming the countryside around Aviemore.

There are around 150 animals living on the nearby mountains or on the Glenlivet Estate. The centre that manages the herd partner with Aviemore Resort to introduce the reindeer to guests as part of their stay. Santa’s Elves are on hand throughout your stay at the hotel leading activities with the kids or appearing at breakfast time.

One of the reasons we brought our three kids here to start the festive season was that I visited Aviemore on family holidays when I was young and I have happy memories of exploring what is one of the most beautiful landscapes in the UK. Apart from the location, which makes a trip here special, hotels like the Aviemore Resort have retained memory of 50 years of holidaymakers arriving with their family and that translates to a stay rooted in traditional hospitality. It’s an old fashioned experience, which has kept its charm.

Aviemore Macdonald Resort includes three 4-star hotels, woodland lodges and self-catering accommodation with packages available all year round.

Planning a Family Trip to the Cairngorms

Santa Weekends at the Macdonald Aviemore Resort include accommodation in a family room at the 4-star Aviemore Hotel. A full Scottish buffet breakfast is available each morning - they know how to make a fry up in the Highlands - and festive themed dinners are served in a Christmas themed room at the conference centre - the roast dinner on Saturday night was a highlight. There’s a disco and entertainment for the children each night after dinner.

Each family will be able to book their visit to a woodland grotto at the resort, kids receive a gift. There’s daytime elves workshop entertainment and the resort panto. The pool and flume was popular with our kids, as was the Aviemore ice rink.

On the way home, we visited the Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie. Home to the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland. You can drive a route through the park spotting polar bears and camels roaming the Scottish countryside. For a closer look there is a walking route that let the kids spend some time watching wolverines, snow leopards, macaque monkeys and an Amur tiger.

If you are already thinking ahead to school holidays for next year, there are some more reasons to visit Cairngorm National Park.

Cairngorm Mountain

During the February Half Term holidays snow sports will be in full swing at Cairngorm Mountain. They are open every day, weather permitting and offer Skiing and snowboarding lessons for beginners, you can also hire equipment on-site.An afternoon snow sport pass costs £30 for adults, £18 for a junior, and children 5 go for free and family discounts are also available. The price includes access to uplifts and ski slopes.

More info and bookings: Cairngorm Mountain

Laser tag

If you are a bargain hunter, check out this special 20% discount offer for BattleZone Laser tag or Outdoor laser tag at Cairngorms Activities. There are available dates across the February half-term for anyone over the age of 8+ so this fun activity should really hit the target. It costs £17.60 instead of £22. Includes all equipment and 2 hours of game time including a variety of game modes. More info and bookings: Cairngorms Activities, Grantown-on-Spey, PH26 3NT

Landmark Forest Adventure Park

Landmark Forest Adventure Park is Scotland’s Favourite Adventure Forest Park and is open every day from 12 - 6 pm from February 8th - 20th. Experience the magic of the ancient forest, or if you have a head for heights head up eight metres into the trees, in the netted red forest trail. It has been designed to be suitable for all visitors from those (3yrs+) to grandparents. You can also step back in time and meet 22 pre-historic dinosaurs.

A daytime visit costs Adults £15, Children £13. Which gives you daytime access to all the open winter indoor and outdoor attractions, wildlife spotting opportunities and family-friendly activities.

More info and bookings: Landmark Forest Adventure Park, Carrbridge, PH23 3AJ

Ancient Forest Twi-LIGHTS

Experience after dark, where visitors can immerse themselves in the enchanting ancient pinewood forest, illuminated by over 50,000 lights and effects. The 'Ancient Forest Twi-LIGHTS' is open throughout the February Half-Term (February 8th-19th). The event incorporates the original Treetop Trail, which now is buggy and wheelchair accessible.A daytime visit costs Adults £15, Children £10, Toddlers £5, Under 3's free, Seniors £10. More information here.

Alvie & Dalraddy Estates

Alvie & Dalraddy Estates offers everything from heart-pounding zip wires to the precision of clay pigeon shooting. At G2 Outdoor you can fly over gorges and skim the tops of ancient Scottish pines at up to 40 kph on the 2 km zip wire. Minimum age 8; no unaccompanied children under 13. The Zip Adventure costs from £40 per person (Min age 10) Zip Trek from £48 per person (min age 8).More info and bookings: G2 Outdoor, The Hatchery, Alvie Estate, Aviemore, PH21 1NE

Strathspey Railway

There is something for all ages to enjoy when travelling on the Strathspey Railways' steam trains. So why not take the whole family on a nostalgic train journey to savour the sights, sounds and smell of a bygone era. Journey through the stunning scenery of the Cairngorm National Park. The return trip lasts around 1 hour and 40 minutes departing Aviemore and visiting Boat of Garten and Broomhill stations before returning to Aviemore. These trips are usually steam-hauled but are subject to change.The Aviemore to Broomhill is timetabled to run daily between 15th – 23rd February. Adult return costs £24.50 with Senior ticket for over 60’s costing £22.50, Child aged 5 - 15 years old cost £14.50 and under 5’s go free.More info and bookings: Strathspey Railway, Aviemore Station Dalfaber Road Aviemore Inverness-shire PH22 1PY

The Loch Insh Outdoor Centre

The Loch Insh Outdoor Centre offers a wide range multi-sport activities, including archery, skiing, snowboarding, and tubing which are available on the dry ski slope with ice skating on the artificial Glice Rink.More info and bookings and prices: Loch Insh, Kincraig, Kingussie, Inverness-shire, PH21 1NUArchery costs £20 per person (1hr), Skiing and Snowboarding lessons £40 per person or a private lesson for a group is £95 + £15 for any extra people (1.5 hrs), Tubing is £15 (45mins), Glice Skating £10 (1hr). These activities can be booked as individual sessions or alternatively as a full or half day package.