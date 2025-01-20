Regular large-scale car boot sales to return to Milton Keynes next month

Regular car boot sales will resume at Morrisons in CMK from February

Car boot sales are to make a comeback in MK from next month and will be held every other weekend.

The events will return to the underground car park of Morrisons supermarket in Elder Gate at Central Milton Keynes from February 1.

They will be held on the first and third Saturday of every month.

Organised by the community champion for Morrisions, Lynsey Marriott, the sales were launched two years ago and have proved a great success.

“Our very first boot sale was in June 202 and we had 17 sellers turn up. By December 2024 we had 86 sellers turn up,” said Lynsey.

"It has really built up well and our regulars are so lovely, it’s like our own little community. It really brings everyone together.”

As an added bonus, Morrisons donates the pitch fees to its chosen charity. Last year this was Together For Short Lives and an impressive £10,000 was raised. This years charity is Marie Curie.

For more information, email [email protected].