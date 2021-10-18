Shabby station area should be transformed into attractive gateway for Milton Keynes town, say councillors

Conservatives councillors are seeking to transform Bletchley Station into an attractive gateway to MK.

The Tories want to upgrade the area around the bleak railway station so that it leaves a more positive impression on visitors and commuters, as part of the regeneration of Central Bletchley.

In March, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, announced that £23 million would be invested into regenerating the town as part of the government’s New Towns Deal aimed at levelling up the UK.

Bletchley Station is not an attractive place, say councillors

Now Bletchley Park Conservative councillor Allan Rankine is asking the council to commit to boosting Central Bletchley area with a host of upgrades that aim to turn the station area into a welcoming experience that “increases pride in the community.”

Among the plans include a memorial garden to Bletchley Park hero, Alan Turing, coupled with a statue of the famous mathematician.

They also want the fire damaged pavilion building to be renovated and turned into a café and visitor centre, and a large plaza area built to the west of the station to enable safe crossing for visitors and students.

Cllr Rankine said: “The new East – West Mainline, Bletchley Park expansion and the new Institute of Technology will lead to an exponential increase in the number of visitors to Bletchley and first impressions matter.

"The current visitor experience around Bletchley Station is not attractive.

"Residents have suggested an Alan Turing memorial garden on the derelict cricket pavilion site and I think that is a fabulous idea.