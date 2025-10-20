Captain's contributions come as no shock to Dons boss

Alex Gilbey has scored three in his last two games for MK Dons

The goal-scoring form of MK Dons captain Alex Gilbey is of little surprise to head coach Paul Warne.

The 30-year-old has netted three in the last two wins for the side, while he played a big part in another when he saw his shot deflected past the Bristol Rovers keeper by skipper Alfie Kilgour last week. Taking his tally to six for the season on Saturday, Gilbey is already half-way towards his total from last term just one quarter of the way through the campaign.

A consistent performer, Gilbey looks to have raised his game in the last few weeks, with Dons winning four in a row to lift them into second spot in League Two, with his contributions coming as little surprise to the head coach.

“Ever since I’ve been in the building, he has been a great captain taking over from Lewie,” said Warne. “He leads in training, he leads in the dressing room and leads on the pitch.

“Certain personalities stick out, and his does. I’m really pleased for him to get a brace, but the way he trains and wants to win, it doesn’t surprise me. He’s excellent at everything he does.

“The only downside is he’s on four bookings, so that’s why I took him off at the end (against Crewe). As days go, he’s had a cracker.”

Not just leading on the pitch, Gilbey is also leading the side off it too. Since his move from Hibs during the transfer window a couple of months ago, defender Marvin Ekpiteta said the captain has helped him settle back in England which has in turn helped him settle into the side as well.

“He’s a really good man,” said Ekpiteta. “On and off the pitch he’s lively, a real character. He brings a lot to the squad. He’s helped me a lot which has helped me settle in quickly.

“He’s funny, a good character. It’s good to have that in there, someone who isn’t too serious but can be serious when you need him to be. He’s a normal human being at the end of the day.”