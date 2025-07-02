Defender reflects on his 'harsh' and turbulent time at MK Dons

The defender spoke about his time at MK Dons

There are not too many positive memories for Jack Tucker after three years in Milton Keynes.

The 25-year-old centre-back signed for Colchester United after his MK Dons contract came to an end this summer, drawing a line under a torrid spell for the former Gillingham man.

Joining the club after they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Championship, Tucker was a part of the team relegated from League One, and then suffered the historic defeat to Crawley Town in the play-offs before being dropped and barely kicking a ball for the side again just a few months later.

On paper, it looked a perfect deal. Tucker was highly sought-after following his impressive Gillingham career, and with Dons losing influential centre-back Harry Darling, it was the obvious fit. But Dons’ struggles on the field saw Tucker take a massive hit to his confidence, and a second consecutive relegation was to follow.

“MK finished in the top three the year before, and I thought they were only going one way at that time,” he said, speaking to the Gills In The Blood TV podcast. “I was imagining, like everyone at the club was, that we’d be plying our trade at the top end of the table rather than the bottom. At the time, it was an exciting move, but I’ve no regrets, because at the time I’d have gone to a club in League One at the click of a finger.

“It was really tough. Being relegated is a horrible feeling whatever club you’re at. In both seasons, it was the last day of the season too. It was so hard to take. It was my first year away from home, I was learning to live by myself as well. It was not an easy time in my career, that whole season.

“We needed to better Cambridge’s result, we had 31 shots and drew 0-0. You feel for the fans, everyone who puts their hard earned money into supporting you and you want to give back, but it wasn’t to be.

“There are big moments that define your careers, and some players get five promotions on their CVs by being in the right places at the right times, I ended up with back-to-back relegations. It hit me for six a bit, the whole season’s work to get relegated was so deflating.”

More chopping and changing followed as Tucker played under six separate head coaches during his time, but after Scott Lindsey dropped him following the home defeat to Port Vale in November, the 25-year-old never kicked a ball for the club in the league again, a decision he felt was tough on him, but prompted him to seek a loan deal with Colchester.

“I felt that was harsh, I was playing quite well,” said Tucker on being dropped. “But these things happen. Some managers don’t like some players, so I had to take it on the chin and move on.

“I desperately needed (the loan move). I played a bit before Scott Lindsey came in, I played a good amount under Mike Williamson. I felt pretty happy with how I played, then we lost 1-0 to Port Vale, and he put in another centre-half in. He told me about it, so I was fine with it, but I never played another minute of league football for MK.”