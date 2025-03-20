First thought is to keep the ball rather than attack, says Lemonheigh-Evans

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans thinks MK Dons consider keeping the ball too much

A new intensity has been demanded by MK Dons’ interim head coach Ben Gladwin heading into this Saturday’s game against Cheltenham Town.

Despite having nearly 70 per cent possession at Vale Park last weekend, Dons managed just one shot on target as they collapsed to a 3-0 defeat to Port Vale.

With a slow and laboured approach to build-up play in Burslem, Gladwin has told his players they need more fire and desire to create opportunities.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans, who has started the last two games in the centre of the park for Dons, admitted the possession-based moniker levelled at Dons is perhaps a hindrance when it comes to creating chances, with the mentality needing to change away from keeping the ball at all costs.

“We've spoken a lot about intensity,” he said. “People look at us as a possession-based team, and sometimes when we win the ball back, our first thought is to keep it rather than to hurt their back line.

“We've worked hard on that this week, and if we want to win on Saturday, we certainly have to improve our intensity when we've got the ball. We've got to play forwards quicker, doing everything quicker. We've got to show more intensity than we did at Port Vale.”

Having played in a multitude of positions since signing from Stockport County in the summer, Lemonheigh-Evans has been deployed in the centre of midfield alongside Dan Crowley for the games against Morecambe and Port Vale - though he shifted to right-back in the latter stages at Vale Park. In the expected absence of Jay Williams for the next few weeks, the Welsh midfielder is keen to keep his place in the side in a position he is more accustomed to.

He said: “I've been put back in there, I prefer that position to be honest. The gaffer before was playing me at right wing-back, and people have different opinions, but Glads sees me as a midfielder, and I've really enjoyed being back in there, so long may that continue.

“It's my natural position. Throughout my career it has been where I've played. I played there a little bit last season but I prefer to be in the middle of the park.”