Form, odds and stats ahead of Dons penultimate game of the season against Morecambe

Troy Parrott has been in the goals of late, with six in his last 10 appearances. He is expected to lead the MK Dons line against Morecambe on Saturday

MK Dons will look to finish their league campaign at Stadium MK by returning to winning ways against Morecambe this Saturday.

Still in with a shout of an automatic promotion spot, victory over the Shrimps will take the fight with Rotherham to the final day of the season.

Morecambe though are still fighting to escape the clutches of the relegation zone. They head to Stadium MK three points clear of the bottom four, having picked up form at the right time, winning three and drawing one of their last four matches.

Dons meanwhile bid farewell to two of their unbeaten streaks this week, after Sheffield Wednesday ended their 15-match run without defeat last Saturday, and Oxford put paid to their 12-game away streak which dated back to November.

Earlier this season when Dons and Morecambe met, Dons ran riot at the Globe Arena, thrashing Derek Adams’ side 4-0 back in November, thanks to goals from Mo Eisa, Matt O’Riley (x2) and Harry Darling.

There have only been five meetings between the two sides down the years, with Dons claiming three wins to Morecambe’s one.

Dons will be waiting on a late fitness test for striker Connor Wickham to see whether the 29-year-old can feature, adding much needed strength up front in the absence of Mo Eisa, who has been ruled out for the long-term with an injury he picked up last week against Sheffield Wednesday.

Referee Lee Swabey will take charge of the game. He has dished out 57 yellow cards and two reds in 24 matches this term. He last oversaw Dons in the 1-0 defeat to Charlton in the Papa John’s Trophy in January. Garry Maskell and Daniel Flynn will run the lines with Fourth Official Anthony Da Costa.