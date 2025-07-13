Hat-trick in 12 minutes is a new record for Dons striker Collins

A faster hat-trick you will struggle to find

Not many players have scored a hat-trick in 12 minutes, not least Aaron Collins.

The MK Dons striker scored three goals in the opening dozen minutes against Hitchin Town on Saturday as part of a 6-0 win for Paul Warne’s side, with the goals in fact coming in a frantic five-minute spell for the side.

It could have been more too. The ex-Bolton man had an earlier chance blocked before he danced his way to the opener, before firing just wide after completing his hat-trick, and sending a free-kick narrowly over the bar on the stroke of half-time.

His trio though rightly stole the headlines, and the pace at which it came was a new record for the frontman.

Asked if he had scored a faster hat-trick, Collins said: “Definitely not, not even in pre-season! They came really fast, but we were setting the tempo from early doors.

“I think I missed three good chances as well, the free-kick and two which just missed the target, but I still got three goals. We went out there to concentrate on the press, we managed to get some chances, and I took them.

“I want to keep confident going into the new season. Fitness at the moment is the main part, of course we want to perform, but we have to make sure we start the season on a high. I want to get goals in my locker, get everyone confident. If we’re all firing on all cylinders, that’s all we want.”

After training with his new team-mates for a few weeks since his move from the Trotters, Collins admitted the whole squad was eager to transition onto the playing field for the game against Hitchin. And with games against Brackley Town, Doncaster Rovers and Wealdstone coming up in the next week, the 28-year-old Welshman believes the side have set their standards high.

He continued: “We’ve had three good weeks of hard work and it’s got us to the level we’re at now, but nothing compares to match fitness. We can run all day, but nothing compares to being out there.

“We looked forward to the games starting, like today, we couldn’t wait. We’ve set our standard now, and we have to keep these standards through pre-season and start the season the way we want to.”