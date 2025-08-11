Hepburn-Murphy 'doesn't realise how good he can be' at MK Dons

The former Crawley Town man is still seeking his first goal of the season

Forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has plenty of gears to go through before MK Dons see the best of him according to Paul Warne.

The 26-year-old appeared to have opened his account for Dons on Saturday when he eased around Barrow goalkeeper Wyll Stanway to roll the ball into an empty net, only for the linesman to deem the ball had gone out of play.

Still seeking that first opening since his move from Crawley Town in the summer, Hepburn-Murphy, who scored 11 goals for the Reds last campaign, has looked a threat in pre-season and indeed in the pair of League Two games he has started since his move.

While his frustration in games appears evident at times, Warne said it is typical of attacking wingers to have those flashes, and he backs Hepburn-Murphy to shine.

“I think he’s an amazing talent, I don’t think he realises how good and dangerous he is,” he said. “If he got the ball in front of me and he squared me up, I’d be thinking ‘I’m in deep trouble here’ because if he knocks and runs, he causes all sorts of bother. He does it amazingly well with it at times, and sometimes if they get too close it’s harder for him.

“He needs a good run. All attacking players come across as the most confident, but all attacking players are the most insecure. They’re the ones who need reassuring all the time, who need to be shown the good stuff all the time. You expect the front line to provide entertainment, enjoyment, skills, shots and crosses, so the pressure is on them to perform.”

With that pressure though, Warne said fans will have to be patient with him at times.

“He could not be more relaxed!” he continued. “He doesn’t get too anxious but he does care about his football, and sometimes he can overthink things.

“We have to understand that every time he gets the ball, he’s not going to run at Usain Bolt pace, nutmeg someone and bend it into the top corner.

“I think Rush has had a really good start and I can see how good he can be. He could be great, he’s at a really good age, he listens, he’s an amazing kid.”