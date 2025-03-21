Still a lot to play for as MK Dons head to Cheltenham Town

The MK Dons midfielder spoke ahead of Saturday’s game with Cheltenham Town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans insists there is still plenty for MK Dons to play for with ten games to go this season.

Sitting 18th in League Two, Dons are unlikely to go down, and even less likely to threaten the play-off spots in the final six weeks of what has been a hugely disappointing campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With little but pride hanging in the balance for the side between now and the end of the season, Lemonheigh-Evans said the players must look to build up a head of steam heading into the summer, going into next season with something positive to hit the ground running.

“We haven't got much to play for, but really we do,” he said. “It's not just about this season now, but next season as well. We've got a lot to prove after this season, and we have to do everything we can to pick up as many points as we can before the end and come into pre-season with a bit more positivity.

“No-one is on holiday yet, and the boys know we have to show we haven't given up, and we have to fight for every game.”

Dons take on Cheltenham Town on Saturday, a team just eight points outside the play-off spots still harbouring ambitions to make it to the post-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lemonheigh-Evans continued: “It will be tough, every game is. They'll be well-organised, will be a hard team to beat. They've got a little sniff of being in the play-offs, they have everything to fight for but so have we.

“I know we're towards the bottom, but we're not just ticking games off, we want to make it as hard for them as they do for us.

“We've got to go there with some of the confidence we've built up this week. Last Saturday was obviously not good but we've worked hard this week to put what we felt went wrong right. It will be a tough one but hopefully we can get the three points.

“The win over Morecambe lifted everyone. We were in a good place heading to Port Vale so I'm not really sure why the performance was not where we expected it to be. But now we've got a chance to put things right.”