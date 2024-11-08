Winning streak must continue to fire MK Dons to where they want to be

The returning frontman wants to see a continue of MK Dons’ strong league form of late

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Callum Hendry wants MK Dons to carry on their current good form in League Two to climb up to the sharp end of the table.

After winning four and drawing two of their last seven games in the division since Scott Lindsey took over, Dons have recovered from 19th to eighth in the standings, now just a point outside the play-off spots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three home games in a week - two in the league and one in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy - Dons have the chance to continue their climb up the standings, starting on Saturday against 22nd place Swindon Town.

Under new leadership themselves, with Ian Holloway installed as manager a few weeks ago, Hendry said the Robins are not to be underestimated, but feels Dons should be looking to put them to the sword if they are to get into the promotion spots.

“We cannot give anyone the benefit of the doubt,” he said. “We've got to win all the games we can in the league. Swindon will come with a fresh manager, the players will want to run through brick walls to get into the team, but we have to do our jobs. If we do that, we'll come away happy.

“In the league, we've been really good. Three wins on the bounce has shot us up the league, and that's important. We can't beat around the bush - the weekend wasn't good enough against them. But we have to put it behind us, put it right with the supporters this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You've got to make every game count in this league. We've already seen if you can put a run together, it changes the league massively. We have to tick games off one at a time, picking up points and that's what we're doing.”

Form at Stadium MK has been sporadic though for Dons under Lindsey, with just one win and a penalty shot-out triumph from five.

Hendry, who has been given a watching brief during seven weeks out injured, admitted form has to change at MK1, adding: “Patchy is the best way of describing it. We have to make sure teams don't want to come here.

“We have to make teams run, and put teams to the sword more here, and I think we will do. We want to make it a fortress and I think we will do.”