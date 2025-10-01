Development squad players must up their game to get into Warne's plans, says Domi

The attacking midfielder felt the scoreline flattered MK Dons on Tuesday night

Teenager Revin Domi has set his demands high after getting his first taste of first-team action for MK Dons recently.

After moving to Milton Keynes to join the newly formed development squad from Ipswich Town, Domi has featured in the Vertu Trophy and was an unused substitute for Paul Warne’s side in the 2-1 win away at Shrewsbury Town last weekend.

Working every day alongside coaches Fran Constancio-Calvo and Dean Lewington, Domi and his new team-mates were 4-1 winners over Holmer Green in the BBFA Senior Cup on Tuesday night, with the Albanian netting his first goal for the club in the process.

Lorenzo Strachan gave Dons an early lead after just seven minutes at Wathcet Lane, before Domi’s strike on 65 minutes made it 2-0 to the visitors. Lorenzo bagged a second with seven minutes to go before Chase Medwynter made it 4-0 two minutes later. The hosts netted a penalty in stoppage time at the end to make it 4-1.

After getting his first senior experience recently, Domi felt the performance in south Bucks left a lot to be desired, knowing all of the players must raise their levels in games such as those if they are to catch the eye of Warne going forwards.

“It’s a good feeling to win, but I’m not pleased with the performance,” he said afterwards. “No disrespect to our opponents but I feel like we had gears we could have gone into. It was not a showcase of what we’re capable of.

“We’re always learning from games, we watch them back and we’re always trying to improve. There won’t be another performance like this, we will be better.

“It’s good to have a bit of oomph in the crowd and it’s fun, it’s good to play in as well but we’ve got to use that pressure better than we did.

“I’m happy to get my first goal for the Dons. It was a good finish to be fair, I have to thank Chase for the assist but there were a lot more chances, we could have scored a lot more goals.”

Speaking about his involvement in the first-team recently, he added: “It was a good experience, building connections with the gaffer and the more senior players, it’s good to be around it.

“Coming in every day is enjoyable, I like being with the lads and I’ve made some good friends. I’m striving to get there.”