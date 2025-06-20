Leko sends out warning to fans as he pens new MK Dons contract

The attacker has a big season ahead of him at MK Dons

Jonathan Leko has warned fans to ‘get ready’ for a new look MK Dons after he put pen to paper on a new contract.

The 26-year-old returned from a massive knee injury last season to appear in the final nine games of the season, impressing new boss Paul Warne enough to earn himself a new contract at the expiry of his old one.

With four signings already made this season, the announcement of Leko’s new contract has the attacker keen to get going once again, with his message to League Two very clear.

“Get ready!” he said. “We’re going to absolutely kill this season. Get ready, get your tickets, come watch us play because it’s going to be a good season, I can feel it.”

Leko’s cameos towards the end of the season drew plaudits from the head coach, who signalled early his intent on keeping the former Birmingham City and Charlton man at the club.

Leko continued: “He’s one of the reasons I signed. I cannot wait to work alongside him and get the season going again. The gaffer has been really good with me. He’s been helping me a lot.”

He added: “I’m really happy, I like it when there’s high quality players around me, it helps push me and the others on. I cannot wait to meet all the new lads.

“Everyone knows how much I love the club and how grateful I am for everything they've done for me over the last few years.”

Head coach Warne said following a tough 14 months on the sidelines, Leko faces a big season ahead of him to get back up to speed both on and off the field, but has no doubts he can do it at Stadium MK.

"This is a big year for Leks,” he said. “It's up to me, Richie (Barker) and Darren (Potter) to get the best out of him. He’s a competitor, he’ll have to train at his best to get into the team, but I’m sure he will, and that's why I’m thrilled he’s staying.

"The first thing you notice about Jonathan is what a wonderful person he is. He's full of personality and character, and above all else, he just loves football.

"The second thing you notice is just what a talented player he is. He's done things on the training pitch you just wouldn't believe. At his best, he’s absolutely unplayable.”

On the continuation of Leko's contract, sporting director Liam Sweeting said: "We all know just what Leks is capable of, and under Paul's leadership, this feels like the perfect time for him to showcase it.

"It's clear Leks and Paul have formed a really good relationship, and this next period is all about us maximising his significant talent.

"It's also worth a nod to our medical and sports science team for the fantastic work they did with Leko last year, and I'm so pleased we can all capitalise on that hard work together this season."