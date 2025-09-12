"They've not clicked yet": Spireites coach on MK Dons' start to the season

Chesterfield’s first-team goal Gary Roberts spoke ahead of the game with MK Dons on Saturday

Chesterfield coach Gary Roberts does not think the new-look MK Dons have fully clicked yet this season ahead of their trip to the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday.

Paul Warne brought in ten players over the summer and though they went five games unbeaten at the start of the campaign, are yet to look a fully cohesive unit thus far.

Having lost back-to-back games before their trip to Derbyshire this weekend, Spireitres first-team coach Roberts admitted Dons will be a tough proposition for Paul Cook’s side, but they are still finding their feet.

“They’ve got a really good team on paper,” Roberts said. “They’ve signed some really strong players, big names. The pressure comes with budgets and whatever they spend, but you’re still 11 v 11.

“They’ve got some really good players. I don’t think they’ve really clicked yet because they’ve had a couple of injuries. We’ve seen quite a bit of them, but on their day they’re a really good team.

“They’ve had a couple of bad results, but they’ll come here now with their tails up. They need to get going and get firing because they’re one of the favourites for the league and with an experienced manager like Paul Warne, they’ll come here expecting to give us a really tough game.”

Like Dons, Chesterfield were beaten last weekend when they were edged out by Walsall 1-0 - their second loss in a row.

And like Dons, Roberts wants to see a response from his side.

He said: “One game doesn’t make us stale, we will still be positive, we pass forward, we play forward, we run forward, and this week has been a good week on the training pitch for us.

“Last Saturday was disappointing in the sense that we never hit them as we should have done. We never tested their back line; we never put enough pressure on the goal and that hurts us more than anything.

“We’ve had a good week this week where we will be stronger, we will be better, we will go forward more, we will affect the box a lot more.”