Winger wants to be a fount of knowledge for MK Dons' youngsters

The winger knows what Paul Warnes expects on and off the field

Passing on knowledge to younger members of the squad is something Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is eager to do in Milton Keynes.

The 33-year-old winger has more than 500 games under his belt as he arrives at Stadium MK this summer, having played at all four levels in English football to date.

Dons are in the process of setting up a new developmental squad to bridge the gap between the academy and the first-team this season, and more of the younger players have been taking part in training with Paul Warne’s side. Simone Troso and Chase Medwynter joined the squad in the Spanish training camp last week, while teenagers Callum Tripp and Charlie Waller both became semi-regulars in the squad last season.

With Mendez-Laing’s vast experience, he hopes he can become a player the youngsters can come to for advice as he looks to set a standard they can replicate.

“I remember being that age, and it flies by,” he said. “I had players who didn’t want to help, and that’s hard as a young lad. To help the youngsters grow, help them through the games, it’s little details that you might not think about in youth games that can be really important. Something like a five-yard pass, there’s a meaning to it.

“The gaffer wants me to bring my experience and help the side get to where we need to be. I like playing this role, and if I can help the younger lads get better, if I can be someone they can talk to, to get advice from, that’s what I’m here to offer.”

Never shy to be vocal on the pitch, Mendez-Laing said it is not only the younger players he wants to help. Now going into his fourth season working under Paul Warne, having joined him at Derby County three years ago, the Guatemalan international said he will openly drive the high standards the head coach demands on the field.

He said: “I’ve been with the gaffer for three years now, so I know what he and Richie expect.

“It is never personal on the pitch, so if I need to drive someone on to do more, or someone needs to drive me on for more, it’s what we have to do. I like to see that. I’m someone who speaks a lot, and it might not always come across the right way, but as soon as we leave the pitch, it’s never personal.”