Fond memories of Oldham will be put to one side for Dons boss Warne

The MK Dons head coach looks ahead to tomorrow’s game against Oldham Athletic

Paul Warne hopes Oldham Athletic quickly find their feet on their return to the Football League, but only after playing MK Dons on Saturday in the League Two opener.

Warne spent two years at Boundary Park during his playing days, where he felt he played his best football under John Sheridan.

Warne scored 21 goals in 100 appearances for Oldham | Getty Images

The Latics spent three seasons in the National League, booking their return to the EFL after a dramatic play-off campaign, beating Southend United at Wembley in May and come up with momentum after a successful season.

Buoyed by their return, travelling fans are expected in their numbers for Oldham’s first game at Stadium MK since 2019, making for an exciting opening day fixture.

“I played there for two years, and loved it there,” said Warne, of his 100 appearances for the Latics. “They were probably two of my best footballing seasons, playing under John Sheridan.

“They were one of the founders of the Premier League, so their fans have really been through the mill over the years. I’m buzzing for them to be back. They’ve gotten used to winning which is a great habit to be in.

“They’re really well managed, are a good footballing side and they will bring a good crowd here on Saturday.”

Labelled as the favourites for the league title before a ball has even been kicked, Warne admitted the result on the opening day will not matter as much as the performance from his side, which will set the benchmark for how they have ticked the right boxes in pre-season.

He continued: “I’m looking forward to it all, but I’m mostly looking forward to seeing the lads play. If they play at their best and don’t win, it’s fine. It’s not great, but I don’t want us to play rubbish and win either.

“It’s important but I want to see something sustainable, I want to see us play the way we want to play.

“If you win the game, you’ve not won the league, if you lose you’re not relegated by Christmas. You get a good look at the league after ten games.”