"We'll see what happens after that": Trueman wants to play for a longer MK Dons deal

The new shot-stopper is ready to compete to make a name for himself at MK Dons

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goalkeeper Connal Trueman is eager to impress during his time at MK Dons to stay beyond this summer.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Millwall on transfer deadline day, suggested he only signed a short-term deal with the club when he spoke after making his debut against Bromley on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The keeper made a good first impression despite the 1-0 reverse against Andy Woodman’s side, making a good first-half save to deny Cameron Congreve before then making an excellent penalty save to keep out Michael Cheek’s effort, only to be beaten by a Ben Thompson tap-in on the hour-mark.

With Craig MacGillivray injured with a broken rib, Trueman looks set to keep the spot for the foreseeable future and he hopes his performances between the posts can earn him a deal beyond the end of the season.

“I'm here until the end of the season at least, and we'll see what happens after that,” he said. “We all know what the target is, we're all working together to get that.

“I've known about Craig for a while, know what a good goalie he is so when he's back, I hope we can have a good battle for the shirt, and may the best man win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though he had been at Millwall for two-and-a-half years, he did not make an appearance for the Lions, instead he spent time on loan at Crawley Town this season, making six outings for them before making the move to Stadium MK.

Though he had less than a week to get to know his new team-mates, he said it was good to be out playing again after several months without a competitive outing.

He said: “You get to know people really quickly when you're thrown straight into games, but I've gotten to know the guys through the course of this week so it has been a smoother ride. Our relationships will only get better the more we continue to play.

“My last game was in November so it was not ideal, but not terrible either. I've had bigger breaks between games in my career. As a keeper, you can go through spells where you're not playing, but I felt good out there. I was a little rusty but not too bad, hopefully it's time for me to kick on.”